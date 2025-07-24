Bo Nix ranked ahead of several notable quarterbacks in NFL Top 100 Players List

Bo Nix made an appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players List, coming in at no. 64. He's already above several high-profile quarterbacks. Even as Nix and the Denver Broncos head into year two, there are still some loud doubters.

Sure, a sophomore slump is possible, but when you look at the Broncos' roster and where they are the strongest, the total opposite is more likely. Denver is extremely talented in the trenches and now appear to have enough weapons to take a step forward on offense.

But at the end of the day, it's Nix himself who has to play well and take that next step into stardom. Well, the NFL unveiled more of their Top 100 Players List on Thursday, and the Broncos' own signal-caller not only got onto the list, but ranked ahead of a few notable faces.

Bo Nix clearly has the respect of his NFL peers

There will be some other quarterbacks who obviously rank ahead of Nix, but he's come in ahead of Jordan Love, Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott, and Tua Tagovailoa, which is pretty cool:

Quarterbacks to make the NFL Top 100 so far this year:



64. Bo Nix

68. Jordan Love

72. Sam Darnold

79. Dak Prescott

91. Tua Tagovailoa https://t.co/cSILRQ5w5q — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) July 24, 2025

Other top passers like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels are likely ranking ahead of Nix, but it's very encouraging to see that his own NFL peers voted him onto the list. In the 2024 NFL Season, Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes, the fifth-most in the NFL. He also ran it in for a score four times and even caught a touchdown.

It was one of the best rookie QB seasons in the history of the NFL, but Jayden Daniels did get most of the attention. Heading into 2025, Nix and the Broncos are locked and loaded and do have what it takes to go on a very deep playoff run. If that does happen, the Broncos' passer would rank even higher on the 2026 NFL Top 100 Players List.