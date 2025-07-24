It's barely training camp but this former Bronco is already making mistakes

There is a reason why the Denver Broncos said goodbye to some former players in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Maybe the weakest position on the Denver Broncos last year was running back. In the offseason, the team let Javonte Williams leave in free agency for pennies, as he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver then invested a second-round pick on RJ Harvey from UCF in the 2025 NFL Draft, and last month, they signd JK Dobbins. To be honest, both Dobbins and Harvey are probably much better than Javonte Williams at this point.

Williams' knee injury back at the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season really threw a wrench into the rest of his tenure with the Broncos, as he was simply an inefficient runner in 2023 and 2024. If nothing else, though, Williams is a very good pass protector. Now with the Cowboys, Williams is in a RB room along with Miles Sanders and rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Javonte Williams is already fumbling in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams is seen below fumbling during a Dallas Cowboys training camp practice:

Donovan Wilson with a forced fumble on Javonte Williams pic.twitter.com/wZCrBFUou8 — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) July 23, 2025

This is just not ideal at all. Williams signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in the offseason but was only able to land just $1 million in guarantees, so it's not like Dallas invested something substantial in the running back. With two rookies in the backfield and the veteran Sanders who is simply a better player, Javonte Williams fumbling in a training camp practice could be a bigger thing than you think.

It really does not feel like it's set in stone that he even makes the final roster, and to think that Javonte Williams was the Broncos primary running back is honestly quite scary. Denver made a great decision by letting Williams walk and redoing their RB room with RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins for 2025 and beyond.