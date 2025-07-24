3 notable quarterbacks Bo Nix will leap over in the 2025 NFL Season

The opinion on Bo Nix still seems pretty diverse, but the second-year QB can pass up these passers in the 2025 season. Nix ended the 2024 NFL Season throwing 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. Over his final eight games, Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace, which is MVP-level passing production.

Some still seem to be wary of Nix and the Denver Broncos in 2025, but many of those haters are likely again going to be proven wrong, as the Broncos are on the cusp of turning into a contender and added a good bit of talent on offense.

Let's look at three quarterbacks Bo Nix is going to pass up in the 2025 NFL Season.

Bo Nix is going to pass up these quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is the perfect representation of Kirk Cousins if he was just a bit bigger and stronger. For years, Herbert has been an efficient QB and has been a top passer in the NFL at times. However, it's clear that the former Oregon doesn't really possess those intangible qualities that elite QBs have in this league. In both of his playoff appearances, the Chargers have gotten throttled, and there isn't much to the QB besides the regular season statistics.

Another strong season and playoff appearance from Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos could propel Nix about Herbert in the QB pecking order.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is a great quarterback but is also pushing 40 years old and could have a date with Father Time in 2025. While I am personally still quite high on the LA Rams for this year, the physical decline could be coming. He's been banged up quite a bit in the NFL and might be in store for a rougher season. He didn't play too well back in 2022, battling some injuries. The 2025 NFL Season could be where Stafford declines.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I could argue that Jalen Hurts isn't as good as Bo Nix. Hurts is a below-average passer who is on a legendary team. With an elite offensive line, WR room, and RB room, all Hurts has to do is not mess up. However, he's never thrown for 25 touchdowns in a season and just isn't someone who can sustain a substantial role in the passing game.

Jalen Hurts might be better than Bo Nix in the eyes of most, but that won't be for long.