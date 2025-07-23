Broncos' highest cap hits for 2025 feature some unsurprising names

The Denver Broncos have invested in all the right positions, and that is reflected in their highest cap hits for the 2025 season. The Bronocs have navigated the Russell Wilson contract fallout perfectly.

A ton of credit goes to the team's front office for what they have been able to do since cutting Wilson following the 2024 NFL Season. They've invested in the right positions and have been smart with their big contracts.

On paper, the Broncos have a top-7 roster in the NFL, period. Let's checkout which players have the highest cap hits for the 2025 NFL Season.

Highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos for the 2025 NFL Season

5. John Franklin-Myers, DE, $10,000,000

Acquired from the New York Jets last offseason, John Franklin-Myers was outstanding for the Denver Broncos in 2024, but it does not appear the team will extend him beyond 2025. He'll be a free agent in 2026, and rookie DE Sai'vion Jones could be in line to take over for JFM in 2026 and beyond.

4. Ben Powers, LG, $17,425,000

Ben Powers was one of the first free agency moves Sean Payton made back in 2023. He's one of the better left guards in football but does have a very high cap hit for 2025. It truly would not shock me to see Denver cut Powers this coming offseason for more space.

3. Zach Allen, DE, $19,795,000

Zach Allen led the NFL with 40 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season and should get another contract extension. He's got one more year left on his deal but has a cap hit approaching $20 million. An extension should reduce Allen's cap hit for the next couple of seasons.

2. Courtland Sutton, WR, $20,200,000

The Denver Broncos seem motivated to get a deal done with Courtland Sutton, but the opinion is mixed in Broncos Country about the potential deal. Sutton is not a consistent WR1 and is turning 30 years old in October, so a long-term deal stretching three or four seasons might not be a wise investment.

1. Mike McGlinchey, RT, $23,775,000

The highest cap hit on the team belongs to Mike McGlinchey, the team's right tackle who signed a free agency deal worth close to $90 million back in 2023. McGlinchey is an above-average player at a hugely important position that has hurt the Broncos for years. If nothing else, he's given the team stability at a key position and absolutely comes off as a clear-cut leader in the locker room, which is priceless.