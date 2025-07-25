Dre Greenlaw gets another stellar ranking heading into the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos added to their ILB room in a big way with Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but just how good is the linebacker? Denver had to make a splash at the position this offseason, and they may have just done that with Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw was actually the second starter signed by the Broncos from the San Francisco 49ers, as Talanoa Hufanga also joined the picture. However, Dener definitely needed to add to their ILB room in a big way.

The team lost Alex Singleton early in the 2025 NFL Season with a torn ACL, but they are clearly hoping Singleton returns, as the starting duo should be himself and Greenlaw for 2025. Well, when Dre Greenlaw is healthy and on the field, just how good can he be?

Manti Te'o ranks Dre Greenlaw the third-best ILB in the NFL for 2025

Manti Te'o of GMFB ranked his 10 best linebackers in the NFL, and Greenlaw came in third after Bobby Wagner and his former teammate, Fred Warner:

Who knows linebackers better than Manti Te'o🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TKIy3q8jX7 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 25, 2025

Te'o was a linebacker in the NFL, so he knows what it takes to play this position. The interesting thing here is that is honestly does not feel like the Broncos have one of the best linebackers in the NFL, and perhaps that is because of his injury history.

Ideally, Greenlaw stays on the field for all 17 games, as he could be the biggest x-factor on that side of the ball, as the ILB room was the weakest position for the Broncos on that side of the ball entering the offseason. If Denver sees another year with a top linebacker going down, the entire unit is going to suffer.

I don't blame Denver for signing Greenlaw, but you'd also love to see them acquire another one for insurance purposes.