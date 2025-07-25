Former Broncos' receiver finds himself again dealing with dysfunctional QB room

The Denver Broncos have totally revamped their WR room in recent years, and one of their former receivers is dealing with a familiar issue. The Broncos have to get more stable production from their WR room in the 2025 NFL Season.

In recent years, we have seen players like KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy exit the picture, but now players like Devaughn Vele, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant are a part of the room. Courtland Sutton has been able to hang around since being drafted back in 2018.

Last offseason, the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of late-round picks, and all Jeudy did was have the best season of his career in 2024. Well, heading into 2025, Jeudy is kind of dealing with the same issue he dealt with in Denver.

Jerry Jeudy is again dealing with a dysfunctional QB room with the Cleveland Browns

The Browns' QB room now all of a sudden features Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Both Gabriel and Sanders were taken in the 2025 NFL Draft and figure to have a legitimate shot at winning the Browns' QB job, but the favorite in the clubhouse might currently be Flacco.

Heck, I guess we can't rule out Kenny Pickett, either!

You may honestly feel bad for Jerry Jeudy - he's pretty deep into his NFL career already and hasn't had a stable QB situation. Joe Flacco is the best QB on that team, but it's also Joe Flacco...

If Jeudy is able to carve out another 1,000-yard season for the Browns, it might be time to talk about the Broncos making the wrong decision in trading the former John Elway draft pick, but if one or more of the younger Broncos' receivers step up in 2025, the fans and coaches will forget all about Jerry Jeudy, who may end up wasting away with the Browns given the state of their QB room.