Broncos must dip into the free agency market following Drew Sanders' injury

The Denver Broncos may have lost linebacker Drew Sanders during training camp. If so, they should dip into the free agency market. This was a major blow to the Broncos training camp thus far, but it's part of the NFL, unfortunately.

Denver has been among the least injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over back in 2023, and that is a huge reason why this team won 10 games and made the playoffs back in 2024.

Well, the team is hoping to remain healthy into 2025 as well, but there could be one major injury that the team has to account for and work around. Drew Sanders is just now coming off of his torn Achilles, and he went down during Saturday's practice.

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders was carted off at practice

This news should force the Broncos to dip into the free agency market to look for some ILB help.

ILB Drew Sanders injured. Aided into locker room by two trainers. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) July 26, 2025

It's apparently not an Achilles injury, which is great, but any time a player is carted off with a knee injury, things aren't usually good. Right now, the best remaining free agents left on the market at linebacker would be Kyzir White and Ja'Whaun Bentley.

The Broncos also aren't strangers to this, either. When Alex Singleton went down with a torn ACL back in the 2024 NFL Season, the team signed Kwon Alexander and Zach Cunningham. Well, the team may not even have played in a regular season game and already need some help.

Kyzir White might be the best option, as he played all 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Season and was actually a darn good pass rush threat from the position. Unless this is a quick recovery for Drew Sanders, the Broncos have to look into the free agency market to bring in some immediate help at the position.