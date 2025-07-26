Latest Broncos training camp update is best-case scenario for the WR room

The Denver Broncos have a ton of young wide receiver talent, but it's really not yet broken out the way they want. Could that change in 2025? You could honestly argue that the WR room not only has the highest ceiling in 2025, but also the lowest floor.

Outside of Courtland Sutton, who is not a week-to-week no. 1 target, the Broncos don't really have another consistent player present. However, the team does have a ton of young talent in the room with guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin.

The ideal scenario in 2025 is the young guys becoming massive contributors in the room and honestly setting the stage for the post-Courtland Sutton era. Well, the latest training camp update for the Denver Broncos could indeed set the stage for that.

Marvin Mims Jr. might be in line for a major role at wide receiver in 2025

Luca Evans of The Denver Post provided a nice update for the Denver Broncos Saturday training camp practice, and one of his observations might end up turning into the best-case scenario for the team's WR room in the 2025 season:

Other takeaways from #Broncos day 2 of full camp today:



--No Courtland Sutton during team periods, he was present but didn't take reps

--CB Riley Moss continues to shine, had a couple standout PBUs

--Marvin Mims Jr. looks like he's got an expanded route tree — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 26, 2025

I really cannot stress enough how massive of an update that last bullet point is. One of the main knocks on Marvin Mims Jr thus far in the NFL is that he really isn't a complete wide receiver and has really only ran those go routes and catches passes out of the backfield. You get the sense that when the Denver Broncos drafted Mims, Sean Payton had visions of him turning into the next Brandin Cooks, who he took in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Marvin Mims Jr is only in his age-23 season and still has a ton of great football ahead of him, and the fact that he's already observed having a more diverse route tree is just a hugely amazing update for the Broncos and the offense for 2025.