Denver Broncos roster ranking proves just how far the franchise has come

Just a few short years ago, the Denver Broncos were bottom-feeders in the NFL, but a recent roster ranking proves just how far they have come. Sometimes all it takes in the NFL is to hire the right head coach, and after years of trying and failing to find the right guy, they finally got serious and acquired Sean Payton back in 2023.

And to say the absolute least - Sean Payton's presence has turned this franchise around for years to come. While having a proven head coach is great, filling the roster with the right players is also quite important.

Denver also seems to be in a great spot with their roster as well, as this recent ranking truly proves how far this franchise has come.

ESPN ranks the Denver Broncos roster 6th in the NFL and 4th in the AFC

Here is some of what they said about the Broncos sixth-ranked roster for the 2025 NFL Season:

Biggest strength: Offensive line. This was an easy call after the Broncos led the NFL in both pass block and run block win rate in 2024. Denver returns all five starters from that unit, all of whom played 800-plus snaps (including the playoffs) last season. LT Garett Bolles, LG Ben Powers, C Luke Wattenberg, RG Quinn Meinerz and RT Mike McGlinchey each posted a pass block win rate well above league average. Incredibly, Wattenberg (first), Meinerz (third) and Powers (fourth) all ranked in the top four leaguewide in that category. -- Mike Clay

Not only did ESPN rank Denver's roster as the sixth-best in the NFL, but they identified the offensive line as being their strongest unit, which is awesome. In today's NFL, games are won and lost in the trenches, and Denver's trench play on both sides of the ball is outstanding.

If the team continues to stay healthy like they have been an avoid any sort of major injury, the roster is likely not going to have a primary weakness and we could see the Broncos make a deep playoff run in 2025. With a franchise QB, elite coaching staff, and stellar trench play, this franchise has what it takes to make a deep run in 2025.