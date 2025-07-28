Broncos must pursue logical trade after latest (and sad) camp update

The Denver Broncos might already be in a position to pursue some more help at the inside linebacker position. Drew Sanders is going to miss an extended period of time with a foot injury, and on Monday, Alex Singleton walked off the practice field with a trainer.

It's apparently a hand injury for Singleton, and at this point, we don't know much more

Alex Singleton walked off the practice field into the facility with a trainer. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 28, 2025

Already, the Broncos have seen two notable players suffer injuries of varying degrees. As the Broncos continue on their training camp in 2025 and get into the preseason, they might be in need of another move at ILB. We saw this team sign Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but they let Cody Barton sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are projected to be the starting duo, but with this latest update, Denver should seek to bolster their linebacker room with a great player.

Denver Broncos should reunite brothers Kaden Elliss and Jonah Elliss with a major trade

Jonah Elliss has an older brother named Kaden who currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons, but the older Elliss was drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in the 2019 NFL Draft. Payton is clearly attracted to the Elliss family, and the inside linebacker is quite good.

Kaden Elliss actually broke out back in the 2022 NFL Season with seven sacks, 78 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits with the Saints. He's got one more year left on his deal with the Falcons and had three passes defended, five sacks, 151 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits in 2024.

Now yes, it's not currently clear if Kaden Elliss is available for trade, but you have to assume for the right price, the Falcons could at least pick up the phone, and with the Denver Broncos being in an all-in mode with Bo Nix, making a trade like this makes all the sense in the world and would instantly make the defense better.