Sean Payton confirms an extension for Courtland Sutton is on the way

The Denver Broncos seem to be extremely close on a contract extension with wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Sutton was drafted by the Denver Broncos back in 2018 and has ended up being a reliable player for quite a while now.

Sutton has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name and just came off what could be the best season of his career with Bo Nix as his QB. He turns 30 years old in the 2025 NFL Season and clearly has one last chance for a significant payday.

He's caught 18 touchdown passes over the last two seasons and grabbed a career-high 81 passes last season. While he's not a clear-cut, week-to-week no. 1 receiver, he's the best the Broncos have, and they could be ready to reward him like that soon.

Denver Broncos are close to a deal with Courtland Sutton

Not only did Sean Payton indicate that the Broncos are close to a deal, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz is also reporting something similar:

Sean Payton said he thinks team is close to working out a new contract with Courtland Sutton. https://t.co/UUNPG93HZb — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) July 28, 2025

The #Broncos and WR Courtland Sutton have made significant progress in recent days on a contract extension and the belief is a deal should get done “sooner than later,” per multiple sources.



Sutton’s reps were in Denver working on it with Broncos officials. pic.twitter.com/YCathARvxX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 28, 2025

There you have it - Sutton has not been participating in those goofy 'hold outs' that other NFL players do when they are unhappy with their contract, as it seems like the Broncos and Sutton have been in good-faith negotiations this entire time.

Furthermore, with the culture that Sean Payton has brought to the team, Sutton being present does indicate that Payton's culture is rubbing off. It's only going to be a matter of time before the Denver Broncos and Courtland Sutton have a deal.

Well, what would it look like? It'll probably come in the form of a two or three-year pact, and the number could perhaps fall around $25 million per season. A two-year deal worth about $50 million might be what we see given Sutton's age.

However, a three-year deal could fall around $75 million. While you may not personally want the Broncos to do this deal, it's on the way.