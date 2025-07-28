Broncos not drafting TreVeyon Henderson may already be hurting them

The Denver Broncos had a chance to draft TreVeyon Henderson, and they may already be regretting not making that move. With the 20th pick, Henderson was still on the board and seemed to be a player the Broncos considered, but they took Jahdae Barron instead.

Henderson didn't go until the 38th pick to the Patriots and went after Omarion Hampton and Quinshon Judkins, which was surprising. As a player, TreVeyon Henderson may have been the perfect fit for the offense - not only can he pass protect, but Henderson is an elite runner and pass catcher.

He had 'Sean Payton' written all over him, but Denver obviously wanted Barron more. Denver then proceeded to rebuild their RB room with RJ Harvey at pick 60 and then with JK Dobbins in free agency. As training camps continue around the NFL, is there already regret with Denver in not taking Henderson?

TreVeyon Henderson is leaving an early impression with the New England Patriots

It's barely training camp, but TreVeyon Henderson is already feasting in Josh McDaniels' offense. McDaniels is yet again back with the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator:

Josh McDaniels use of TreVeyon Henderson continues to evolve. https://t.co/ySFBvhmtIn — masslivesports (@masslivesports) July 28, 2025

Not only is TreVeyon Henderson already making a huge impact catching passes, but he's also being given the chance by the Patriots to return kickoffs, as well. With the Denver Broncos needing another reliable pass-catching weapon, you wonder how better-off the offense would appear with TreVeyon Henderson and perhaps a different free agent running back in the picture.

Heck, could the Broncos have taken Henderson and still signed JK Dobbins? This isn't meant to hate on RJ Harvey, who is an explosive player with three-down ability, but we never really heard the Broncos connected to Harvey like they were with Henderson, which is notable.

I am sure Sean Payton and George Paton gave some thought to taking the former Ohio State running back at pick 20. If Jahdae Barron ended up not being on the board, Henderson is probably a Denver Bronco.