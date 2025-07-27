Broncos have a great problem on their hands through first camp practices

The Denver Broncos are deep at numerous positions on the roster, and it could cause them to actually have some good problems. The phrase 'it's a good problem to have' is plaguing the Broncos... but in a good way.

The team is just chock-full of talent on both sides of the ball, and unfortunately, they can't just throw all of their talented players out on the field at once. The team is strongest in the trenches, but especially along the defensive line.

This unit led the NFL with 63 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, and it feels like the DL only got better. Anyway, the Broncos have a few training camp practices in the books, and it's clear that another position is presenting them with really tough decisions to make, but also gives them a great problem

Who goes where in the Denver Broncos secondary?

The Denver Broncos took Jahdae Barron with the 20th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a shocking pick, but Denver clearly thought Barron was a first-round talent. Well, Barron enters into a secondary that was already the best in the NFL coming into the NFL Draft.

And already, we have seen both Barron and Riley Moss, the incumbent outside CB starter, get reps on the outside. We all know that Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, and Talanoa Hufanga are entrenched in their starting spots, but the slot cornerback and other outside cornerback spot absolutely seem to be up in the air, and some combination of Moss, Barron, and Ja'Quan McMillian likely settles into those roles.

But as you can see, this is quite the problem to have - Barron is impressing already, but will the defense trust him with a starting role as a rookie? Would Riley Moss then be better in the slot? If that is the case, what happens with McMillian?

There are a ton of different scenarios the Broncos are going to have to work through with this position, but it's a really neat problem to have and just does to show how good of a job the team's front office has done at rebuilding this unit.