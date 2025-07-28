Patrick Surtain II shockingly left off Madden 26 99 Club ratings

Patrick Surtain II is currently the best defensive player in the NFL, but the disrespect continues to follow him around this offseason. We have seen Surtain ranked below Sauce Gardner in cornerback rankings, and we have now seen yet another sign of disrespect as the offseason finishes up.

It's actually quite odd - Surtain won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024 and has since been insulted left and right. The primary issue may honestly be that cornerback isn't necessarily a glamorous position - things like sacks, receiving yards, rushing yards, and overall touchdowns is what attracts NFL fans the most.

The NFL's best cornerbacks don't always rack up a ton of statistics, but that is also kind of the point. Well, on Monday, news broke of Madden 26 and who they included in their 99 Club.

Patrick Surtain II nowhere to be found in the Madden 26 99 Club ratings

Sometimes you just have to wonder if things like this are done on purpose to anger Broncos fans:

Introducing your official #Madden26 99 Club Class!



Sundays Start Early! 7 Days Early Access Begins 8/7*.

🔗: https://t.co/wxZXS8ajue | #Madden26Ratings pic.twitter.com/219voq3gW3 — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 28, 2025

The only defensive player to be put on the 99 Club was Myles Garrett, who is absolutely deserving, but where is Patrick Surtain II? Where is the defensive MVP of the entire league? How does this make any sense?

In 2024, Surtain was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He had four interceptions and 132 interception return yards, the most in the NFL. He had 11 passes defended, 45 total tackles, and allowed a passer rating of 58.9 in coverage. According to Pro Football Reference, Surtain allowed just 38 completions on a 61.3% percentage for just 326 yards.

There isn't a single good reason to leave Surtain out of the 99 Club, but I bet if he was a pass rusher, he'd be on the list quite easily. Well, the Broncos defense did get better on paper this offseason, so the team could see their stud CB play even better. Maybe, at that point, he'll be named into the 99 Club on Madden.