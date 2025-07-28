Broncos making one more free agent signing could propel team into contention

The Denver Broncos may only be one more free agency signing away from turning into a contender in the 2025 season. Denver was aggressive but calculated in free agency. They took risks on guys like Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram, and JK Dobbins. All four players have injury concerns, but the contracts are all actually team-friendly.

There aren't many teams in the league right now with a better roster and starting lineup, but the roster is far from perfect and still may have some flaws. It'll be up to the coaches to cover up any weaknesses they see as training camp continues and as the preseason begins.

Well, Denver might be able to make just one more signing to jump into contention in 2025.

Kyzir White could be the free agent that takes the Denver Broncos over the top

When you look at the entire roster, it's clear that the linebacker spot is the main weak point, and with Drew Sanders now down for the long-term with a foot injury, the room got a bit shakier. Denver signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency to help out here, but while Greenlaw is a borderline elite player, he does have an injury concern.

And with Alex Singleton coming off of a major ACL injury, his status has to be up in the air at best. Behind those two would now likely be Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey, two fine backups, but they're nothing more. Kyzir White is likely not only better than Alex Singleton, but he's also younger and did play quite well in 2024.

White was on the Arizona Cardinals and started all 17 games. In those 17 games, he racked up three passes defended, one interception, 2.5 sacks, 137 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and eight QB hits. He's not the best in coverage, but he'd be a nice complement for Dre Greenlaw. And on a broader scale, the Broncos need another linebacker, period.

It's the weakest spot on the roster at this point, and with how aggressive Denver has been this offseason, making a late-offseason move like this could end up being enough to propel the team into contention.