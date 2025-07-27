As August nears, the Denver Broncos are getting closer and closer to their first pre-season game of 2025, marking the start of their season. There are plenty of interesting storylines heading into the 2025 campaign, so lets dive into a few.

Three underrated storylines for the Denver Broncos in training camp

Can Bo Nix Avoid the Sophomore Slump?

There have been plenty of good first-year quarterbacks in the NFL, but more than their fair share have dropped off in their sophomore season. We've all seen the Mac Jones comparisons, especially heading into Bo Nix's second year. Avoiding the sophomore slump will be paramount for Nix, but it might be easier than some imagine.

Nix navigated his first year with Marvin Mims and DeVaughn Vele as his second and third receiving options, and as the team's most efficient runner. Despite this, Nix still seems to be finding himself trying to prove certain media talking heads wrong. Needless to say, the additions of JK Dobbins and Evan Engram are welcome additions for Bo Nix and this Denver passing game.

Courtland Sutton Remains Without a True Partner

Maybe one of the biggest developments in Denver outside of Bo Nix was Courtland Sutton proving that he is still one of the NFL's premier wide receivers and a legitimate number one. The role of Denver receivers came into question after the trade of Jerry Jeudy, but Coyrtland Sutton answered an incredible number of those questions by himself.

He is still an elite receiving option and became Bo Nix’s favorite target on the team's playoff march. Now paired with Evan Engram, Sutton's outlook for 2025 remains strong, but he is still without a true receiver pairing. Denver will have to look to 2024 seventh-rounder DeVaughn Vele to exceed reasonable expectations again, Marvin Mims to continue building upon his 2024 production, or rookie Pat Bryant to step up and become a legitimate no. 2 wide receiver.

Can JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey Right the 2024 Broncos Wrongs?

The Denver Broncos had a running attack last year that could probably be outdone by a few varsity high school teams in the area. Their starter from last year signed on with the Cowboys for just $3 million, and both of their returning backs were sent two rungs down the totem pole heading into the season.

The big question will be whether the additions of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey will be enough to push Denver's running game over the top. It doesn’t have to be a spectacular group, or even the best in the west, but it does need to be better. A third-straight year without a strong running game would begin to raise a lot of questions around Sean Payton’s ability to build a balanced offense. The group now appears deep with the two above, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime.