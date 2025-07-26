Broncos' safety says the quiet part out loud about the roster for 2025

The Denver Broncos are fielding the best roster since winning the Super Bowl back in 2015, and it may have advantages everywhere. Not only is the Broncos' roster complete with few weaknesses, but it's a roster that can also hurt opponents in many ways.

The offensive and defensive line are top-tier, and it seems like the team has a ton of playmakers on offense who could contribute, which could create mismatches everywhere. When you take an aerial view of the roster, it makes the work done by George Paton and Sean Payton that much more impressive.

This team won 10 games in 2024 and added even more talent in 2025. If you couple that with a year two jump from Bo Nix, the Broncos could win 12 or more games this year. Well, one of their key advantages is obvious to at least one player

Denver Broncos' safety Brandon Jones loves the team's depth heading into 2025

Despite all of the talent this team has and all of the excellent players on either side of the ball, the best quality of the 2025 Denver Broncos just might be the depth, which is outstanding:

Brandon Jones: “I’ve never been part of a team that has this much depth”



“It’s kind of scary” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 26, 2025

Brandon Jones is entering his second year with the Denver Broncos, and he honestly was one of the best safeties in the NFL in 2024. Not only was he all over the ball with 10 passes defended, but he allowed a passer rating below 80 in coverage.

He did this playing next to PJ Locke III, who just wasn't good in 2024. The team added Talanoa Hufanga in free agency to pair with Jones, and the front office also signed Dre Greenlaw and drafted Jahdae Barron to cap-off this defense.

The Broncos just don't have a major weakness on the roster heading into 2025, and it's super impressive. When it gets to be late in the season and half the roster is banged up, Denver being able to throw their depth guys out there from time to time is going to be a huge advantage.