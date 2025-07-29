3 more contract extensions the Denver Broncos must get done ASAP

The Denver Broncos have a few other players who are also due for extensions other than Courtland Sutton. Who are they? Denver having handed out a ton of contract extensions recently is great news. A ton of their draft picks have panned out and have earned huge paydays, and other veteran players have hung around long enough for their third contract.

Courtland Sutton and Garett Bolles are two veteran players who have been with the Broncos since 2018 and 2017 and who have also signed three contracts with the team.

Draft picks like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper have earned their own paydays as well. When you take a bigger look at the roster, the team should still have a few other extensions to get done ASAP.

Who else should the Denver Broncos pay after Courtland Sutton?

Zach Allen, DE

Emerging as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in 2024, Zach Allen led the league with 40 QB hits and was simply unstoppable. He's got one more year left on his deal and is obviously outperforming the current contract he's on. Allen has spent his entire NFL career with Vance Joseph as his defensive coordinator, so it would be wise for the Broncos to keep that trend up beyond 2025 if Joseph continues to stay.

Nik Bonitto, OLB

Another Broncos' player who emerged as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL in 2024, Nik Bonitto amassed 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He also added two defensive touchdowns, which is insane.

Bonitto is entering the last year of his rookie deal with the Denver Broncos so his situation is a bit different. Still in his mid-20s, Bonitto could have several years of high-end play left, and he's grown each year he's been in the NFL. A contract for their best EDGE player would probably come in between 20-25 million per season.

Malcolm Roach, DT

An extremely underrated player, Malcolm Roach is yet another defensive player in the last year of his contract. Roach would not cost nearly as much as Allen or Bonitto to extend, so you'd like to see this deal get done sooner instead of later. Roach played in all 17 games in 2024 and had 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and eight QB hits.

He was exceptional against the run but did also bring some nice pass-rush upside as well. While Roach isn't as big of a name as Zach Allen or Nik Bonitto, he's a key piece of this defense and is deserving of a new deal.