Predicting a contract extension for Nik Bonitto after Courtland Sutton deal

Now that the Denver Broncos extended Courtland Sutton, will they turn their attention to a deal for Nik Bonitto? Sutton's deal is for four seasons and worth $92 million. The deal, however, contains just $27 million in new guarantees, so it's a pretty team-friendly pact done by the Broncos' front office.

Well, the work really isn't done, as stud pass-rusher Nik Bonitto is a free agent after the 2025 NFL Season and could be the next player in line to get a deal from the Broncos. Bonitto broke out in the 2024 NFL Season with 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.

Seeing as the trenches and being able to rush the passer have never been more valuable in today's NFL, there is reason to believe the Broncos will get a deal done with Bonitto, even with Jonah Elliss and now rookie Que Robinson in the picture. But what would a deal for Bonitto look like?

Predicting a contract extension for Nik Bonitto

One thing we can absolutely say is that Bonitto is not touching the $30 million per year mark - only players like TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby, and Nick Bosa have touched that mark.

Bonitto is way more likely to fall in around that $25 million per year mark with players like Montez Sweat, Rashan Gary, and Andrew Van Ginkel. What we have also seen is Denver handing out quite a few four-year contracts with guys like Courtland Sutton, Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, and others.

You honestly have to wonder if the Broncos could end up agreeing on a four-year, $100 million with Nik Bonitto - it follows their trend of four-year deals that they've handed out and does reward Bonitto with a competitive AAV that falls in line with some of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Would a four-year, $100 million deal from the Denver Broncos for Nik Bonitto be too much, not enough, or just right?