Broncos are on the verge of a training camp crisis that everyone saw coming

Heading into training camp in 2025, there was one position group on the Denver Broncos' roster that was absolutely screaming for an additional upgrade or two: Linebacker.

The Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw in NFL Free Agency, a player who only played two games last year, coming back from an injury suffered in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. They have been planning on having Alex Singleton back after Singleton suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 last season. Drew Sanders transitioned back from the EDGE position to the inside linebacker position. Justin Strnad was re-signed.

But because of the injury concerns with three of the top four guys, nobody in Broncos Country was really sold that the team had done enough to substantially upgrade and solidify arguably their worst position group defensively last season.

Early on in training camp, the Broncos are facing a potential crisis at -- you guessed it -- the linebacker position.

Broncos linebacker group already seeing players drop like flies at training camp

Third-year player Drew Sanders was unfortunately carted off the field with an injury at last Saturday's practice for the Broncos. It was determined that he could miss upwards of two months with a ligament injury in his foot. The Broncos were grateful it wasn't a tendon injury for Sanders, but it's another major setback for the young player, nonetheless, to miss another training camp.

At the first padded practice of camp, Alex Singleton also left the field with a trainer, favoring his hand. It was later revealed that Singleton suffered a broken thumb and is going to miss at least a week. He'll have surgery to fix the thumb injury.

Alex Singleton broke the tip of his thumb during practice today, per source (1st @mikeklis9news)



Singleton will have surgery and miss roughly a week.



He has a chance to be back be by the joint practice with the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/IJIcydrVBU — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 28, 2025

Even with the team dodging any season-ending bullets for the time being, their issues at the linebacker position are becoming more and more pronounced. They are already going to have to have Greenlaw on a pitch count during training camp, so something is going to have to be done.

We'll see if the team decides to bring in veteran help or another camp body in the form of a young, unheralded guy. Maybe they'll cross-train other players at off-ball linebacker as well, you never know. But for the time being, the linebacker position remains one of the biggest concerns on the roster, and it's a situation literally everyone could see coming.

You can't discount the effort the team made to bring in Greenlaw and bring back Justin Strnad, but did they do enough to upgrade this position group? Clearly, not.

We'll see what head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton cook up next.