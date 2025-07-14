This Broncos veteran is entering training camp with his job on the line

The Denver Broncos are merely days away from taking the field for training camp, where a number of roster battles will be taking place on both sides of the ball. Thankfully, it doesn't really feel like many starting jobs are truly up for grabs as the Broncos have more continuity than any other NFL team (86 percent) from last season, and their newest additions are already clearly entrenched in the starting lineup.

One position group that could see a true competition for the starting job next to newcomer Dre Greenlaw is the linebacker position, where veteran tackling machine Alex Singleton is making his way back to the field from a major knee surgery (ACL).

Singleton tore his ACL last year during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, and managed to finish the game despite the injury. He's a tough dude, there's no doubt, but at 31 going on 32 this coming season, is he going to be able to be at peak form coming back from an injury?

Is he going to be able to fend off the guys fighting for his job?

Alex Singleton enters Broncos training camp with his job on the line

Singleton is going to face competition from a number of different players currently behind him on the depth chart. The most underrated contender for the starting job next to Greenlaw right now would have to be veteran Justin Strnad, whose eight tackles for loss last season tied for fourth-most on the team.

The funny thing about that number is, Strnad played just 59 percent of the defensive snaps and started only eight games. Strnad has become a special teams regular for the Broncos and was re-signed this offseason once again, and he re-signed with the understanding that he'd be competing for a starting job defensively and not just snaps on special teams.

While Singleton was on pace for a second-straight 170-tackle season last year, Strnad might have led the team in TFLs had he been a full-time starter the entire season. He was not perfect, but was making plenty of splash plays for the Broncos in 2024.

The other contender is Drew Sanders, a player the Broncos believe has starting potential in the NFL. The question at this point is whether he will ever realize it. Patience will hopefully pay off for Sanders, who is seemingly entering a pressure-packed offseason, but he might be a longer-term play beyond this season as well.

Sanders suffered an Achilles injury early last offseason, missed most of his second year in the NFL, and made a splash upon his return late in the year. The Broncos love his overall skill set, but can he put it all together to be a full-time player for Vance Joseph this year?

It might be more of a 2026 projection for Sanders at this point with Singleton and Strnad as the more likely starter candidates in 2025.

But that's where training camp becomes very interesting. Singleton seems to be entering camp with his job on the line, and I expect him to respond accordingly. Perhaps we'll see one of the team's captains really make a strong comeback from the injury and form a top-tier duo with Dre Greenlaw.