Broncos 2026 mock draft gives defense a major Alex Singleton upgrade

The Denver Broncos should continue adding to the defense in the 2026 NFL Offseason. They find a key Alex Singleton replacement in this mock draft.

Singleton has been a key part of the defense for multiple seasons with the Denver Broncos, but he's now on the wrong side of 30, coming off of an ACL tear, and is a free agent in 2026. Denver would be wise to continue adding talent to the ILB room, as this unit, even with the addition of Dre Greenlaw, still feels a bit shaky.

Well, the Broncos could seek to find more of a long-term solution at the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, and this mock draft does bring forth a major replacement for Alex Singleton.

Early Broncos 2026 mock gets the defense some key reinforcements

20th Pick - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

A junior this year, CJ Allen racked up 76 total tackles and three tackles for loss in the 2024 college football season with Georgia. Allen also intercepted a pass and had four passes defended, so he could also be trusted in coverage.

Outside of Singleton and Greenlaw, Denver has an unproven ILB in Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad, who is a backup-caliber player.

52nd Pick - Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Denver should also be addressing the defensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they could use one of their top picks on Dontay Corleone from Cincinnati. He had five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024, so he's got some interior pass rush ability.

84th Pick - Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama

Denver did just invest a second-round pick and a free agent contract into the RB room. They also took Audric Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but more help could be needed, as JK Dobbins signed a one-year deal and is injury prone.

And there is no guarantee that rookie RJ Harvey will produce the way many of us think. It would not be a bad idea to again target the RB position in the NFL Draft, perhaps using pick 84 on Jamarion Miller from Alabama. Miller rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

117th Pick - Dane Key, WR, Nebraska

With 126 receptions in his first three years in college, Dane Key could enter the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the more reliable wide receivers. Denver had invested a good bit into the room in recent years, but that doesn't mean those investments are going to pay off. The Broncos could see Courtland Sutton depart in free agency in 2026 if a contract can't be agreed to, and beyond Sutton, there is a lot of unknown.

Sean Payton has never been one to invest a ton into the WR position, but he could continue hammering away at those mid-round picks in hopes one sticks.