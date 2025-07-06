Way-too-early needs for the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos will absolutely have some key needs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's talk about a few of them here.

The Broncos have a very good roster, but that doesn't mean the work is done - the complete opposite is true, as the work has only just begun. Denver seems to have a contender on their hands, so being able to draft and develop is only going to become more important for the Broncos as the years go on.

And while it is early, their needs in the 2026 NFL Draft are quite clear.

It's early, but...

Defensive Line

All of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, and Nik Bonitto are set to hit the open market in the 2026 NFL Offseason. There isn't any guarantee that Denver resigns any of them, but if I had to guess, two out of these four get brought back.

This could leave a huge hole in the DL no matter which combination of players you think come back. Now yes, Denver did draft Que Robinson and Sai'vion Jones in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this team has clearly put a ton of emphasis into the DL, so the unit could look quite bare next offseason.

Sean Payton and George Paton may again sniff around the defensive line class in the 2026 NFL Draft to ensure the unit stays among the best in the NFL.

Tight End

The Broncos missed out on a ton of draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft, as it seems like the run on TEs in the second round really threw Denver a curveball that they just could not hit. They took a seventh-round flier on Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player, but with him, Evan Engram, and Adam Trautman in the room, there isn't a lot of long-term promise.

This could force George Paton and Sean Payton to again look to secure the TE position next April. Engram is very good, but he's not an in-line, complete tight end, which is a position that Denver has been missing for years now.

Inside Linebacker

The Denver Broncos are projected to start Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton at inside linebacker in the 2025 NFL Season. Greenlaw just turned 28 years old but is an injury-prone player, and Singleton is over 30 and is a free agent in 2026.

The worst-case scenario for this room is seeing Greenlaw miss more time with injuries and Singleton not being able to regain his pre-ACL tear self. This could force Denver to heavily prioritize ILB in the 2026 NFL Draft, but even if the room plays well in 2025, the unit could still use some young reinforcements.