Broncos' QB Bo Nix could make shocking appearance on NFL Top 100 list

Bo Nix proved the doubters wrong in the 2024 NFL Season. Was that year good enough for him to get into the NFL Top 100 Players list?

You almost have to wonder if Nix even proved some of the Broncos offensive coaches wrong during his strong 2024 campaign. He finished fifth in the NFL in touchdown passes and led all rookies in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

It was one of the best rookie QB seasons in the history of the NFL, as Denver went 10-7 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Nix is now looking to explode in year and perhaps cement himself as an elite QB.

Well, the NFL players themselves vote on the top-100 players in the league, and we've already had players 100-91 announced. Given who has already appeared on this list, there could be a legitimate shot that Nix himself is able to find himself ranked among the top-100 players in the league.

Bo Nix might be able to get into thew NFL Top 100 Players list

The main reason why there could be optimism about Bo Nix getting into the NFL Top 100 Players list is Tua Tagovailoa coming in at no. 91:

"Tagovailoa’s tumble down the Top 100 has everything to do with his injury issues. Miami averaged 13.3 points and went 2-4 in games he didn't start compared to a 6-5 record and 24.1 points per game in starts he made. Tagovailoa posted a career-low 6.1 average depth of target, seemingly to reduce injury risk, but he was effective and deadly accurate even as the approach lowered Miami's previously sky-high ceiling. For all his talent, he finds himself in familiar territory, again needing to prove his durability. " Bobby Kownack

Tua Tagovailoa, seriously?

Going 6-5 in just 11 games in 2024, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins threw for 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Yes, he is an efficient QB, but he simply can't stay on the field and has played in just one full season in his career. He also offers very little, if anything, as a runner, and he's just not a legitimate franchise QB who a team can build around for the long-term.

I truly believe that if you asked a majority of coaches in this league, they would prefer Nix over Tagovailoa as their franchise QB. Now yes, this is just a subjective ranking by the players, but it would be quite cool to see Nix get some love after just one year in the NFL.

Him not appearing on the top-100 list would not be the end of the world, as Denver is surely going to have several players not named Nix on the list, but being named to the list would be yet another piece of evidence that so many across the NFL landscape got their evaluation of Nix very wrong.