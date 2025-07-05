Broncos’ key lineman is quietly entering his last season in Denver

The Denver Broncos could continue to make some bold roster moves next offseason, and this key lineman is surely entering his last season with the team.

One of the first things that Sean Payton did when he arrived in Denver is invest into the offensive line, signing both Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency. Soon after that, both Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz got long-term extensions.

And in the Payton era, the team has also seen the development of Luke Wattenberg into an average starter at the moment, but with four big-time contracts along the offensive line and other contract extensions coming, this key lineman is surely entering his last year with the team.

Ben Powers is going to be a shocking (but needed) cut for the Broncos in 2026

It's not that Ben Powers has been bad - he's been solid overall and was a decent signing, but with the contract he's on and the other deals Denver has along the OL, Powers might be the odd man out. His contract is worth $13 million per year, which actually ranks eighth among all left guards in the NFL.

Powers' contract was a good example of the slight overpays that we see from time to time in free agency - a contract worth closer to $9 million per year is probably a much more accurate valuation of the production Ben Powers brings. Furthermore, Denver could cut him quite easily in 2026, saving $13 million on their cap figure with a post-June 1st designation.

The last reason why Ben Powers could be cut next offseason is Luke Wattenberg hitting free agency in 2026 - with Wattenberg already being one of the best pass blocking centers in the NFL, there is reason to believe that his second year as a starter in the NFL could help him elevate his game as a run blocker, which is where he falls short.

Wattenberg is younger and might end up being a more enticing option for Denver to keep along the OL. We could see a scenario where Denver cuts Powers but also re-signs Wattenberg to a long-term deal. This would give them a vacancy at left guard, but Denver is clearly a well-oiled machine along the offensive line, so there would likely be no worries at all that the coaching staff and front office could find a long-term solution.