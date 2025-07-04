Broncos' own Vance Joseph given stellar ranking ahead of the 2025 season

Vance Joseph's second tenure with the Broncos got off to a rocky start, but he's truly rebounded since and is among the best in the NFL.

I am not sure Joseph had a single fan in Broncos Country after the team's historically bad defensive showing through the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL Season, but ever since then, all Joseph has done is completely turn this unit around and into what appears to be the best in the NFL for 2025.

The team ended up finishing third in the league in points allowed in the 2024 season and led the NFL in sacks. Yes, the Broncos are talented on that side of the ball, but Joseph's defensive expertise is truly showing.

A defensive coordinator ranking for the 2025 season proves just how good Vance Joseph is at his job now.

Vance Joseph is ranked as one of the league's best defensive coordinators

Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network ranked Joseph fourth in the NFL among all defensive coordinators for 2025:

"The Denver Broncos led the NFL in PFSN’s Defense+ metric in 2024, finishing inside the top 10 in points allowed, yards allowed, passer rating allowed, and interceptions per game. They also led the league in sacks, a testament to the outstanding work of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.



Joseph’s journey from being the Broncos’ head coach from 2017 to 2018 to being their DC has been remarkable. With the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Pat Surtain II at his disposal, he figures to be leading the charge for some time." Jacob Infante

It is quite rare to see a former head coach return to the team in a new role, and that's what happened with Joseph. After two terrible years as the Broncos head coach in 2017 and 2018, Joseph was then the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022, and ever since 2019, Joseph has been in a DC role.

It's clear that the veteran coach is getting better as he gets more experience in the NFL, and with Denver likely set to have a top defense in the league in 2025, it's probable that Joseph is able to get another head coaching job.

Furthermore, many head coaches end up doing a lot better in their second stint than in their first, so another strong year from the Broncos defense could thrust 'VJ' to the top of the NFL head coaching cycle in 2026.