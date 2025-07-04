Recent Broncos signing is already a cut candidate ahead of camp

The Denver Broncos just signed a player who could already be a legitimate cut candidate ahead of training camp in 2025.

I can only imagine how hard it is to build a competitive NFL roster. Players come and go all the time, and that is only a massive indication at how many opportunities there are for front offices to totally drop the ball.

One of the main positions that the Denver Broncos have invested a lot into in recent years is wide receiver. They have drafted all of Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant since 2023, so it's a unit that has gotten a ton of investment.

But is one of the other key players in this room already on the roster bubble even after just getting here?

Is Trent Sherfield Sr already on the roster bubble?

Trent Sherfield Sr is primarily someone the Broncos could use on special teams, as he's pretty much a non-factor on offense. The Broncos signed him to a two-year deal worth $6 million, so they did give him a bit of change, but him being cut this offseason would only cost the Broncos $2.4 million in dead money, and with some much younger guys in the room like Jerjuan Newton and Joaquin Davis, Sherfield, all of a sudden, may not have a clear path to a roster spot.

The Broncos also signed Sam Franklin - he's a safety who also brings some special teams value, so unless Denver legitimately has a clear-cut special teams role for Sherfield, he could be on the way out if he doesn't make any sort of noise playing wide receiver.

It may seem ridiculous, but that's how things work in the NFL sometimes - this league is a business, and tough business decisions have to be made all the time. Is Trent Sherfield already on the roster bubble?