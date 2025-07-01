Denver Broncos may have to make a bold trade before the deadline in 2025

The Denver Broncos might be forced to act quickly and pull off a bold trade before the deadline in the 2025 NFL Season.

First and foremost, the ideal scenario here is that Denver is in a position to add a player or two at the deadline - with how good they were in 2024 coupled with the talent they added, many have projected the Broncos to be a top team in the NFL.

And top teams make aggressive moves during the season if needed. On paper, this roster is as good as it's been since the Super Bowl team back in 2015, but that doesn't mean it's perfect, and unless this position gets sorted out, the Broncos may be forced to pull off a big move before the deadline.

Wide receiver could be a trade deadline need for Denver

The Broncos drafted Pat Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he joins a room with other players like Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin. These five players figure to be the top targets at the position in 2025, but the one glaring issue here is the lack of a no.1 player.

Courtland Sutton is good, but from week-to-week, he's not a consistent no. 1. Other players like Mims and Vele have been seen as potential breakout candidates, but a lot of this WR room is just that - potential.

Potential doesn't always turn into the real thing and into on-field production, so while the coaches may love the players they have in the room and love their potential, what if we don't see that materialize in 2025?

If not, the Broncos could be faced with a similar issue - players who can contribute from time to time, but no clear top target outside of Courtland Sutton. This could force the front office to make a bold move before the NFL trade deadline in 2025 to add someone who could come in and contribute right now.

With what the Miami Dolphins have been doing lately, it would not shock me if both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were available. Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints might be another target. As the months go on and the trade deadline nears, the potential market is going to become a lot more clear, so if the Broncos are needing to add a WR, let's hope that there's a ton to choose from.