Denver Broncos final receiver spot comes down to some unexpected names

The Broncos absolutely need to get the WR room figured out for 2025, and the final spot might be quite the contest.

The Denver Broncos had six WRs on their roster during the 2024 NFL Season, so there is reason to believe that they will again carry six. Well, it's pretty much a guarantee that all of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin will be on the roster come Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, but what about that last spot? Who does it go to?

Who claims the final Broncos WR spot?

Other players in the room who surely want to earn that final spot include Trent Sherfield Sr, Michael Bandy, Joaquin Davis, and Jerjuan Newton. Both Davis and Newton are undrafted free agents and absolutely bring some 'pizzazz' to the room, if you will.

Joaquin Davis might be the most interesting player in this room, as he's got great size and speed, but he also brings a bit of value on special teams, and when a player is trying to make an impression and earn some reps on offense or defense, special teams is usually where they begin.

Denver seems to love having 'their guys' as a part of the equation, and this is evidenced all over the roster. The Broncos have been strong in the 'draft and develop' part of things, but they have also had quite the streak of undrafted players making the roster and making an impact at some point. At the end of the day, when the team is filling out the bottom of their rosters, some of those younger players with upside and who could bring special teams value could get the nod over someone like Trent Sherfield Sr, who Denver signed in free agency.

The battle for that final spot in the WR room may not be one that makes a ton of noise, but it could end up being important when it's all said and done.