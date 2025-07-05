Broncos say goodbye to fan favorite in latest 53-man roster prediction

After being considered the worst roster in the NFL just a year ago with an embarrassing quarterback situation, the tables have really turned for the Denver Broncos in 2025.

Out of a $90 million dead cap hole (mostly, anyway), the talent on the Denver Broncos' roster has overall taken one of the biggest leaps year over year, and that's not just because of the new additions coming in this season.

The Broncos saw a ton of growth from young players last year. Players have developed well under Sean Payton and his staff and the continued progression of this young core will determine whether or not the Broncos are able to be Super Bowl contenders in the near future. Because of the talent all over the roster, the Broncos will have to make some difficult cuts, including potentailly some "fan favorites" on both sides of the ball.

Broncos 53-man roster prediction before training camp

Specialists: 3 (3/53)

Wil Lutz

Jeremy Crawshaw

Mitchell Fraboni

Barring anything unexpected, the specialists for the Denver Broncos are already determined for this year. Wil Lutz has been outstanding in his first two seasons with the Broncos, making 89.7 percent of his kicks including 8-of-12 from 50 and beyond.

The big wild card here is going to be rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw. Crawshaw has a big leg, but as a rookie specialist in the NFL, you've got to be ready for the ups and downs.

Quarterbacks: 2 (5/53)

Bo Nix

Jarrett Stidham

The lone cut at the quarterback position as of right now would be former Texas star Sam Ehlinger, who joined the Broncos this offseason as a free agent and helped the team recruit JK Dobbins onto the roster. I do feel like there will be a spot for Ehlinger on the practice squad if he wants it, but the Broncos won't likely keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster with that spot needed elsewhere.

Running Backs: 4 (9/53)

JK Dobbins

RJ Harvey

Jaleel McLaughlin

Audric Estimé

One of the "fan favorites" to be cut in this roster prediction is Tyler Badie, who developed an army of fans within Broncos Country last year when he ran all over the Buccaneers in Week 3. Unfortunately, it was a flash in the pan, and Badie went down with an injury, costing him most of the season.

And that's truly unfortunate, because it could have been a great year for Badie to seize a longer-term role in Denver.

He still has a shot here entering training camp, but his odds are not nearly as good after the additions of both Harvey and Dobbins. The other player who is really well-liked by a lot of Broncos fans is 2024 UDFA Blake Watson, who needs to bounce back after working on the side field for most of OTAs.

Wide Receivers: 6 (15/53)

Courtland Sutton

Marvin Mims

Devaughn Vele

Troy Franklin

Pat Bryant

Trent Sherfield

Calling him a "fan favorite" may feel like a stretch to some, but you would be shocked at how often AT Perry's name comes up in regards to fans being curious about his development, progress, and roster chances.

Perry has a lot of fans in Broncos Country, but he suffered an injury that could potentially keep him out of the start of training camp. Perhaps the Broncos try to keep Perry around by putting him on IR, or maybe he ends up on the practice squad again.

Although Sean Payton said not to count the players on this roster right now, it seems clear that this position group is all but set in stone.

Tight Ends: 4 (19/53)

Evan Engram

Adam Trautman

Nate Adkins

Caleb Lohner

A lot of people will say that Caleb Lohner is more of a practice squad candidate, but he was drafted with the idea in mind that the Broncos would stash him on the 53 if need be. His spot is not up for grabs as the Broncos believe his potential is through the roof. The major question mark here is Nate Adkins, and whether he can play fullback in addition to tight end.

If that ends up being the case, could he push Michael Burton off the roster entirely, or will Burton shuffle up from the practice squad again at the beginning of the year just like he did last season?

Offensive Line: 9 (28/53)

Garett Bolles

Ben Powers

Luke Wattenberg

Quinn Meinerz

Mike McGlinchey

Matt Peart

Alex Palczewski

Frank Crum

Clay Webb

If you look at the offensive line right now, I would venture a guess that eight spots are solidified. The one spot that might be up for grabs is the one we gave to Alex Forsyth here. That spot could go to Nick Gargiulo or Alex Forsyth. Maybe the Broncos would even consider keeping 10 offensive linemen if they like the development of those guys enough.

As of right now, there's nobody in place to really take over if Luke Wattenberg is allowed to walk in free agency next offseason. Webb played left guard in college but can cross-train at center.

Defensive Line: 6 (34/53)

Zach Allen

John Franklin-Myers

DJ Jones

Malcolm Roach

Jordan Jackson

Sai'vion Jones

Do the Broncos want to keep six defensive linemen or five off-ball linebackers? That might be the question they are facing heading into training camp this year. Sai'vion Jones is not only a third-round pick, but the Broncos traded up to get him. He's not going anywhere.

Jordan Jackson had a role last year, but will he have one again this season? With so many contract situations on this unit, it would be a little surprising to see Jackson cut. Eyioma Uwazurike is well-liked by the team but training camp could be the end of the line for him if he doesn't look outstanding out there.

EDGE Rushers: 5 (39/53)

Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Jonah Elliss

Dondrea Tillman

Que Robinson

Another position group that is rather set in stone at this point for the Broncos is the EDGE position group. This unit is deep, there are a variety of special teams contributors, and it looks like this could be the unit for years to come if the team extends Nik Bonitto.

Linebackers: 4 (43/53)

Dre Greenlaw

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

Drew Sanders

This is one of the most interesting position groups on the entire roster. Part of me thinks that four guys here is extremely unrealistic, and part of me feels like it's the only worthwhile option. The idea of keeping a fifth linebacker for just special teams when you've already signed other guys like Trent Sherfield and Sam Franklin Jr. just doesn't make sense.

But the Broncos might end up keeping a 5th, and if they do, I would guess it's going to be Levelle Bailey.

Cornerbacks: 5 (48/53)

Pat Surtain II

Riley Moss

Ja'Quan McMillian

Jahdae Barron

Kris Abrams-Draine

In this projection, Damarri Mathis ends up off the roster, and hopefully the Broncos are able to trade him for something instead of just cutting him outright. Getting something for Mathis would be nice, and the Broncos could try to sneak a player like Mario Goodrich back onto the practice squad.

But regardless of what happens at the bottom of the roster, this top five seems set in stone barring a trade.

Safeties: 5 (53/53)

Talanoa Hufanga

Brandon Jones

PJ Locke

JL Skinner

Sam Franklin

Here's where we might have some interesting conversations as the offseason progresses. PJ Locke is set to account for over $5 million on the salary cap. According to his YouTube, he had a procedure on his back this offseason that is extremely rare for pro athletes.

Because of the injury concern with Talanoa Hufanga, I would be shocked if Locke is cut. JL Skinner is still an interesting case to me and hopefully we see him make a bigger impact this coming season.

Sam Franklin Jr. was signed to play special teams, and I think he'll make it for that role.