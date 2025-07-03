The Denver Broncos have gotten to work this offseason improving their roster. Which positions have been improved the most?

Entering the 2025 offseason, Denver did have one of the better rosters in the NFL, and this was a team that ended up being underrated leading up to the 2024 season. On paper, you would struggle to point to seven teams who are better, and that's just a huge testament to the front office work of George Paton and the leadership of Sean Payton.

When you look at all the offseason decisions the team made, which three positions ended up being the most improved?

3 most improved Denver Broncos positions approaching 2025 training camp

Running Back

The addition of RJ Harvey was great, but it felt like the Broncos had to do more at the position, especially given the amount of talented RBs there were in the 2025 NFL Draft. Well, the team signed JK Dobbins in June, and I really believe many Broncos fans don't know just how good Dobbins can be. If he can stay on the field, which is a big if, and Harvey is as good as advertised, the Broncos RB room is going to look light-years different than it has in recent years.

Tight End

Evan Engram is really just a big-bodied wide receiver, as he is not a true in-line tight end and isn't going to offer much in the way of blocking, but the Broncos have needed a receiving tight end in the worst way. This team went from having one of the worst TE rooms in the NFL to having one of the more solid units overall.

Caleb Lohner was also added to the mix, and the former basketball player does bring that skillset to the room. Lohner is someone who the Broncos may not see truly hit his stride until 2026 or 2027.

Safety

Talanoa Hufanga is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and it felt like PJ Locke III was among the worst for the Denver Broncos last year. The crazy thing here is that Brandon Jones had an elite season in 2024, but he was playing next to a liability in Locke.

With Hufanga added to the mix - a perfect complement to Jones, this safety room could turn into one of the best in the NFL very soon after the 2025 season begins. Hufanga has struggled with injuries in recent years, but there is a reason why Denver signed him.

Denver has been among the least-injured teams in the NFL in recent years, so perhaps they are supremely confident that the training/medical staff can continue to keep players on the field.