Broncos should make a late free agency signing ASAP (but not who you think)

The Denver Broncos should keep their foot on the gas and consider signing this free agent, but it's not who you think.

The Broncos absolutely got better in free agency this offseason, as players like Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and JK Dobbins all came aboard, but as you can see, all four players also do come with injury concerns.

It's definitely a bold bet for the team's training/medical staff to keep these players on the field, and even as we get into July, the team should keep their foot on the gas, as there are many quality free agents available, and one they should sign isn't who you think.

How about even more safety help?

With PJ Locke III having major offseason surgery and Talanoa Hufanga having struggled with injuries in recent years, Julian Blackmon could be a great option. Blackmon is only turning 27 years old this summer and began his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Blackmon started 62 games in those four seasons and racked up 10 interceptions, 21 passes defended, 300 total tackles, and 13 tackles for loss. He's been a good-not-great player for multiple years now and would be an outstanding player to add to an already elite secondary.

Not only did Denver bring Hufanga into the mix, but they also drafted Jahdae Barron in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Broncos don't need to add someone like Blackmon to the mix, but this would be the type of luxury signing that an up-and-coming team should make.

We'll see how things shake out as we approach training camp, as the most likely scenario we could see in terms of Denver signing another player is if an injury occurs, but you never know. Julian Blackmon might not be a household name, but he's a good player and somehow still on the market.

He's not going to cost a lot and would be a really fun addition for the Broncos in 2025.