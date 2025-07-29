Sean Payton gives Denver Broncos' free agent signing a massive compliment

The Denver Broncos absolutely need to get their ILB room playing at a higher level in 2025. Will their top FA signing here make the difference? The weakest position on the roster may have been inside linebacker when the 2025 NFL Offseason began, but it could soon turn into a strength.

Unfortunately, both Drew Sanders and Alex Singleton are already hurt - Sanders has a foot injury that may take around two months to heal, and Singleton has a thumb injury that should keep him out about a week.

But their big splash in the room was Dre Greenlaw, one of the toughest and most physical players at his position and in the NFL. Well, it has not taken long for Greenlaw's physicality to catch the eye of Sean Payton.

Sean Payton compares Dre Greenlaw to one of the toughest men alive

Here is Sean Payton giving Dre Greenlaw a massive compliment, comparing him to Mike Tyson:

"He Mike Tyson," Payton said, via the team's website. "He's tough, he's physical. He's built that way. There's not a lot of leaky yardage. Some guys [allow that]. He's a knock-back tackler. They stop where he hits them. There's an intensity to how he plays. He's one of those players that if you put the film on and didn't say anything, at some point early, you'd ask, 'Who is this guy?'"

I don't know about you, but I would not hate my toughness being compared to Mike Tyson. As we all know at this point, the team's linebacker room is really going to be a huge x-factor in 2025. The Broncos never really invested considerable resources into the room until this past offseason with Greenlaw, and if he can stay healthy, which is a big if, Denver's defense is going to be flat-out ridiculous.