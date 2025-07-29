Denver Broncos' recent spending spree proves how all-in they really are

The Denver Broncos have really poured a ton of money into their franchise ever since Sean Payton took things over. Denver now has two players who have contracts worth at least $90 million, as this team continues to spend money and invest in their own players.

The latest extension was a four-year deal for Courtland Sutton. The deal is worth $92 million but contains just $27 million in new guarantees. Simply put, the Broncos have spent a ton of money over the past few offseasons - they have rewarded their own players but have also made some bold free agency moves.

No matter how you slice it, the Broncos spending spree proves just how all-in this team is.

The Denver Broncos keep spending money (in a good way)

Here are the total values of some of the recent contracts the Denver Broncos have handed out in the Sean Payton era:



Patrick Surtain II - $96 million

Courtland Sutton - $92 million

Mike McGlinchey - $87.5 million

Garett Bolles - $82 million

Quinn Meinerz - $72 million

Jonathon Cooper - $54 million

Ben Powers - $52 million

Zach Allen - $47.75 million

DJ Jones - $39 million

Talanoa Hufanga - $39 million

Dre Greenlaw - $31.5 million

Evan Engram - $23 million

All of these players very likely won't see close to the amount that they signed for, but the total value of the Broncos' recent contracts truly prove how much they believe in what they are building, and one major thing that sticks out to me here is how much money Denver has invested into their trenches. Four of their five starting offensive lineman are on this list, and three of their primary DL pieces are on the list, too.

Nik Bonitto might be the next player who receives a massive extension, and other guys like Malcolm Roach and John Franklin-Myers could be in line as well. The Denver Broncos have really turned this operation around and are just firing on all cylinders at this point.