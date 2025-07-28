Courtland Sutton's contract guarantees prove the Broncos got a huge steal

The Denver Broncos have a contract extension for Courtland Sutton, and it's another great deal done by the franchise. The Broncos have hit a home-run with their contract extensions this offseason. Whether it's Dre Greenlaw or Evan Engram, Denver has been able to pay players but also contruct team-friendly deals.

And this continues with Courtland Sutton, as news broke on Monday that the team signed Sutton to a four-year deal worth $92 million. That deal comes in at $23 million per year, but the actual guarantees aren't close to the $92 million figure:

There is $41 million in guarantees, including this year's $14 million. So an extra $27 million guaranteed in four-year, $92M exstension. https://t.co/IlQEWqgNcn — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) July 28, 2025

Denver gets another steal with a contract

According to Mike Klis, Sutton had another $14 million coming his way in the 2025 NFL Season, but this new deal only adds another $27 million in guarantees for a total payout of $41 million. It seems like the team will be able to get out of this contract quite easily down the line.

And with there still being about $50 million of the contract left, there are probably a ton of incentive-based benchmarks Sutton could hit to get more of that money out of the contract, which is pretty normal. The new extension paying Sutton $23 million per season would put him on par with Calvin Ridley's deal, and other players like Michael Pittman Jr, Jaylen Waddle are getting paid more.

Overall, the $23 million per year value is great, and the guarantees are also quite great for the team as well. This is yet another awesome deal done by George Paton and the Denver Broncos front office. Other players like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto are in line for extensions, so we'll see how Denver approaches those players in the coming days and weeks.

Courtland Sutton gets his third contract from the Denver Broncos and likely his last notable payday in the NFL.