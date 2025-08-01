Broncos better hope Nik Bonitto doesn't follow in Micah Parsons' footsteps

The Denver Broncos better hope that Nik Bonitto doesn't fall in the footsteps of Micah Parsons. On Friday morning, four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons just requested a trade from the Dallas Cowboys.

This is one of the biggest happenings of the 2025 NFL Offseason and is going to dominate headlines until a solution of some sorts is agreed to. Parsons is an elite pass rusher in the NFL - he's got 52.5 sacks in his first four years in the NFL.

Parsons was also taken a few picks after Patrick Surtain II in the 2021 NFL Draft, and many Broncos fans did want the team to take Parsons. Well, the Broncos have their own great pass rusher in Nik Bonitto, and Denver should hope that Bonitto does not follow in the footsteps of Parsons.

Micah Parsons just requested a trade... will Nik Bonitto follow suit?

You might be asking why Nik Bonitto would request a trade, but top-dollar contract negotiations can sometimes get crazy.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

We did just see Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos engage in good-faith contract negotiations, so perhaps other players who are due for deals will follow Sutton and how he approached it.

But the team seems to be wanting to extend Zach Allen, and there is only so much money to go around. While I personally believe that the Denver Broncos will get a deal done with Nik Bonitto, you have to wonder what the worst-case scenario would be.

If he isn't liking the offers that are coming his way, what would stop him from requesting a trade? Bonitto has developed each year of his NFL career and did rack up 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits, so he's absolutely a great player.

With him angling toward his first major payday of his NFL career, it would not be a shock if he squeezed out every single penny.