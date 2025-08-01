Broncos' veteran tight end is fueling the flames for major success in 2025

There are few teams being hyped up as much as the Denver Broncos are this offseason, but one of their veteran players thinks they are ready for it all. Based on how the previous two seasons have gone, there is reason to believe that the Denver Broncos are going to reach even higher success in 2025.

The breakout season in 2024 ended with the team winning 10 games and finding themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. It also saw rookie QB Bo Nix have one of the best seasons by any rookie passer in the history of the NFL.

Well, the expectations for an even bigger and better 2025 season have poured in for the franchise, as some have said this team could make it to the Super Bowl, and others have said an AFC West title is coming their way. One of the team's more underrated players seems to think that the squad is ready for it all...

Adam Trautman thinks the Denver Broncos are ready for it all

Adam Trautman, who has been here every year of the Sean Payton era, did not mince words when talking about one of the recent training camp practices:

#Broncos TE Adam Trautman said yesterday’s practice was “the best practice I’ve been a part of in my three years here.”



“That was like, Oh, yeah. Like, we’re ready for this, all the expectations and everything.” — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 31, 2025

These are honestly pretty massive words for a backup tight end, but Adam Trautman plays such a key role for the Broncos in the TE room and simply knows how Sean Payton wants to run his football teams. He's been with Sean Payton for a majority of his NFL career and is not a stranger to his tough offseason and camp practices.

Trautman is a good blocker in the run game and is someone who can catch a pass or two when needed. There is a reason why the Broncos traded for him when Sean Payton arrived. Trautman did essentially see most TE1 reps disappear when the team signed Evan Engram, but Trautman is absolutely smart and aware enough to know why Denver went out and signed Engram in the first place.

Only time will tell if the Denver Broncos are truly ready for the bright lights, but one of their more underrated 'glue' players thinks they are.