Broncos latest training camp injury scare is their last warning sign

The Denver Broncos might have just gotten their last warning sign when it comes to the linebacker position and players dropping like flies at training camp.

In less than a week, Drew Sanders was carted off the field with a ligament injury in his foot, Alex Singleton suffered a broken tip of his thumb, and Dre Greenlaw jogged into the locker room.

Not good.

The latest bit of news out of Denver Broncos camp is regarding Greenlaw, who already suffered a scare earlier this offseason in which he suffered a pulled quad, an injury that could have been absolutely devastating if it had been torn. But Greenlaw has been on the field since the start of camp, and every fan's heart skipped a beat when it was reported that he jogged off the field and into the locker room.

Dre Greenlaw jogs into locker room at Broncos training camp

Takeaways from the 8th Broncos training camp practice:



— Dre Greenlaw left practice after pulling up on a drill



— Pat Surtain II was the lockdown CB he was, including multiple PBUs



— Bo Nix had a great final team period, finishing with multiple short touchdown passes — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 31, 2025

At this point, it doesn't seem like that big of a deal because Greenlaw was spotted jogging off the field and into the locker room, but the fact that he went into the locker room is all anyone's going to be able to focus on.

Even if the Broncos and Greenlaw have avoided serious injury to this point, this is the last warning sign they're likely going to get at the linebacker position, and they need to finally do something about it. With veterans like Ja'Whaun Bentley and Kyzir White still sitting in free agency, there's really no reason why the Broncos should be waiting to give players like that a head start at learning the defense quickly.

Last year, they signed players like Zach Cunningham and Kwon Alexander in the middle of the season as a response to their growing list of injuries at linebacker. It's honestly a wonder they didn't take more steps to fix this position group in the first place, but here we are.

The injury to Sanders followed by the injury to Singleton were already enough for the Broncos to probably justify bringing in some new blood, but Greenlaw dealing with anything at all would be detrimental to the defense taking that proverbial next step.

The two guys most likely to get reps in the absence of players like Singleton and Greenlaw are veteran Justin Strnad -- who started for the team last year -- and second-year player Levelle Bailey, a promising undrafted free agent from their 2024 class.

There is nothing else that could possibly happen at Broncos training camp that would cause the team more of a reason to need to sign someone at linebacker.