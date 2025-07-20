Broncos biggest bust for 2025 has already become painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos took a bunch of calculated risks to upgrade their roster in the 2025 offseason. Even head coach Sean Payton acknowledged that if it weren't for prior injuries, they probably wouldn't have been able to assemble such a star-studded class of free agents like they did this offseason.

The Broncos managed to bring in all of linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, tight end Evan Engram, and running back JK Dobbins (among others) to upgrade a roster that won 10 games last season with nearly $90 million in dead cap to deal with.

The unfortunate reality is that not every investment is going to work out, even if we hope it does over the short and long term. The biggest "bust" among the team's offseason additions has become painfully obvious before training camp begins, so the question then becomes, how do the Broncos prevent it from being a bust?

Dre Greenlaw signing could end up burning the Broncos in 2025

No matter who you ask, it seems like the consensus on linebacker Dre Greenlaw is that he's one of the 10 best linebackers in the entire NFL right now. Considering the play at the linebacker position across the league is generally said to be "down" nowadays, that might not be the most ringing endorsement, but getting top-10 linebacker play out of Greenlaw this season would be a gift from the football gods to a Denver defense that desperately needed it last year.

Greenlaw, however, is already dealing with an injury. He suffered a devastating Achilles injury against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. He played just two games in 2024 with 34 snaps before he suffered a calf injury that caused him to be shut down for the remainder of the year.

And already this offseason, Greenlaw is dealing with a pulled quad, an injury that was initially reported as a torn quad and thankfully was amended. The fact that Greenlaw has already been dealing with injury stuff this offseason is indicative of the fact that he's the offseason acquisition with the biggest and most obvious bust potential.

And right now, what would the Broncos actually do if Greenlaw missed time? They already have Alex Singleton coming back from a knee injury. They have nothing but uncertainty with Drew Sanders. Justin Strnad is a possible solution, but the Broncos really need Greenlaw to stay out of the "bust" category this season.

If he plays as well as he's capable of, the Denver defense is going to take the next step as likely the best overall unit in the league.