Broncos' young EDGE duo could begin to climb all-time lists in 2025

The Denver Broncos sported the best pass rush in the NFL in 2024, and it was mostly thanks to their young EDGE duo.

Denver led the NFL with 63 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, and that ended up being the most in a single season by any Broncos team. Furthermore, their 63 sacks were nine more than the next closest team, the Baltimore Ravens.

The team was led by Nik Bonitto with 13.5 sacks and Jonathon Cooper with 10.5 sacks. Both Bonitto and Cooper had the best seasons of their careers. The seventh-round Cooper earned an extension with Denver, but Bonitto is left without one at the moment.

You would have to think that Denver does hope to get a deal done at some point with their best pass rusher, and if we take an all-time look in Broncos history, their EDGE duo is already climbing some lists...

Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are already leaving an all-time mark on the Broncos

Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto are 19th and 20th all-time, respectively, in Broncos history with 23.5 and 23 career sacks. If they both replicated their sack totals from 2024 into 2025, Cooper would end up with 34 sacks, putting him 13th all-time in Broncos history; right on the doorstep of the top-10.

Another 13.5-sack season from Bonitto would give him 36.5 sacks as a Denver Bronco, and that would put him 13th all-time as well, which would actually bump Cooper down to 14th. It's actually quite crazy to think that the team's top EDGE duo are already flirting with all-time Denver Broncos history.

The most sacks in Broncos history obviously belongs to Von Miller with 110.5, and it might be impossible for either player to hit that total, but it's not crazy to think that perhaps down the line, they could find themselves inside the top-10.