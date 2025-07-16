Russell Wilson's career could come to an unceremonious end with the Giants

Russell Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons, and his career could truly come to an end with the New York Giants.

You can chalk up the New York Giants signing Russell Wilson as an act of desperation, period. This team saw the Daniel Jones extension go so poorly that he was actually cut during the season.

That really isn't like anything we have seen before, and much of the blame does go to Joe Schoen, their GM, for botching his tenure with the team thus far. Well, not only did the team sign Wilson, but they also signed Jameis Winston and took Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Russell Wilson still on pace to start, it does give him a legitimate shot to see his potential Hall of Fame career come to a brutal end.

Russell Wilson might be on his last team in the NFL

Now on his fourth team in five seasons, Wilson's straws are running out, as he might be on his last. When you consider that the Giants do seem to plan on starting him, you also have to consider that the leash might not be all that long. With Winston and Dart in the background, two QBs who may be better than Wilson, the former Denver Broncos quarterback could feel the heat quickly.

The Giants also have the toughest schedule in the NFL in the 2025 season, and with Wilson's style of play obviously not being sustainable for an entire season, there should be multiple instances before the trade deadline in 2025, for example, where Wilson could be benched.

And would another team really take a chance on him like the Giants are this year in 2026? It would truly be hard to imagine Russell Wilson being able to continue his NFL career next season in 2026 if he has another shaky ending on his third team in as many seasons.

You might be tired of us talking about Russell Wilson, but the New York Giants could end up learning the hard way like the Broncos did.