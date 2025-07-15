Russell Wilson is once again trying way too hard to fit in on his new team

Former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is on his third team in as many seasons, but he still can't seem to stop his old shenanigans.

The Denver Broncos swung a major trade for Russell Wilson, and that trade went down over three years ago already. After a forgettable 2022 season, Wilson bounced back statistically but was still not nearly good enough in 2023.

Denver made the bold move to cut Wilson and embrace a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. While much of the NFL world bashed the Broncos for this move, it ended up being the right move. Bo Nix quickly made all of Broncos Country forget about Wilson.

The veteran QB signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a part of them losing five games in a row to end the season, which included their playoff loss. Somehow, though, Wilson was able to sign with the New York Giants and enter the offseason as their projected starter, which is shocking.

And while 95% of the NFL world can see that Wilson can't play anymore, he is still revving up those engines and trying to make New York Giants fans believe...

Stop me if you've heard this before...

Here is Russell Wilson talking with Sports Illustrated:

"“Honestly, I feel like I’m 25 years old all over again,” Wilson says, leaning against a fence backing up to the East River, not far from the Brooklyn Bridge. “And I think part of that is just physically I feel great. Mentally, I feel amazing in terms of, It’s possible. You know what I mean? And I think ultimately, a big part of it is the people you’re around, the players, the coaching staff, the mentality of the guys. And then being in the city. The energy of it is for people that like to be fast-paced, which is me.” " Russell WIlson

Give me a break.

Russell Wilson is entering his age-37 season in the NFL and is only getting slower and worse. He was worse with Pittsburgh in 2024 than he was with Denver in 2023, and on the Giants in 2025, Wilson is easily on the worst team he's been on in quite some time. There is virtually no reason to believe that the NFL world is getting a better version of Wilson.

He's going to again hold onto the ball for too long, take too many sacks, and not establish a consistent passing rhythm. The Giants also have the toughest schedule in the NFL, so not only is Wilson not going to play well, but the Giants are probably going to lose a ton of games, which could also lead to the veteran QB getting benched for Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart.

You honestly have to feel bad for New York Giants fans, especially those who are actually believing in Wilson - it's just going to come crashing down in the worst way, and perhaps that could force Wilson to hang up the cleats after 2025.