Broncos have a key advantage on offense in 2025 (but not what you think)

The Denver Broncos are looking to ascend to contender status in the 2025 NFL Season, and this key advantage on offense could propel them there.

Denver quickly got to work this offseason in signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga on the defensive side of the ball, but they also did end up investing a good bit on offense. The shocking release of Evan Engram ended up working out perfectly for Denver, and it was not until June that the team decided to sign JK Dobbins.

RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant came over in the 2025 NFL Draft to go along with an encouraging QB and an elite offensive line, arguably the best in the NFL heading into the new season. However, the Broncos have a key advantage on this side of the ball that isn't really being talked about enough...

Talk about DEPTH!

You could be right in saying that the Broncos do not have a clear-cut go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball. Courtland Sutton is their best playmaker, but he's not a week-to-week no. 1 wide receiver. Sutton has a clear ceiling and is also turning 30 years old, so there isn't any untapped potential.

However, when you look at the sheer amount of viable players the Broncos have on this side of the ball, it's hard to envision opposing defenses being able to cover all of them at any given time. All of Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant, Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, JK Dobbins, and even Jaleel McLaughin and Audric Estime could become notable contributors in some fashion in 2025.

It would be ideal to see someone like Mims emerge as a no. 1 target in 2025 or even Vele to take a step forward. However, it's also not the end of the world if Denver ends up having a lot of 'good' on the offensive side of the ball.

With Bo Nix already being a top-10 QB and the offensive line the best in the league, the massive group of playmakers may all be put in solid positions to have success in 2025. Denver's depth on this side of the ball is a huge advantage that needs talked about more.