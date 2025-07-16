Projected Broncos depth chart is a death wish for recent draft pick

The Denver Broncos could have a good bit of depth chart shifting during training camp, and this recent draft pick might get the bad end of it.

Denver needed to improve in a few key positions this offseason. Not only did they improve their ILB room with Dre Greenlaw, but they also added to their safety room with Talanoa Hufanga. Furthermore, the offense got some love as well.

Evan Engram came into a very depleted TE room that just needed some production, and both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey come into a backfield that has simply need inefficient in recent years. Well, the duo of Dobbins and Harvey could spell disaster for this recent draft pick.

The running back depth chart might not be kind to Audric Estime

Coming into his second year in the NFL, some thought that Audric Estime would have a legitimate shot at earning that RB1 job, but not only did the Denver Broncos spend a second-round pick on RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they also signed JK Dobbins on the free agent market.

And with Jaleel McLaughlin still in the picture and being a more dynamic player than Estime, is there a world where the Broncos RB depth chart features Dobbins, Harvey, McLaughlin, and then Estime?

It seems quite possible, and for the 21-year-old, this possibility has to be frightening. Estime does bring a nice running profile to the Broncos backfield, but he's not going to outrun many people and did show some unfortunate fumbling issues during his rookie season.

Denver obviously was not confident enough in what they saw from Estime, as Harvey and Dobbins are significant additions. Even after just being drafted one year ago, second-year back Audric Estime could be at risk of tumbling down the Denver Broncos running back depth chart in the 2025 NFL Season.