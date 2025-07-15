Former Broncos executive strikes a major extension with key offensive weapon

The Denver Broncos lost one of their key executives this offseason to the New York Jets.

Darren Mougey was named the New York Jets GM, and the Jets also hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach. Funnily enough, both Mougey and Glenn come from a Sean Payton/Broncos background, so despite the hated rivalry Denver and New York developed, the Jets seem to want to replicate what the Broncos have.

Well, despite being dysfunctional, the Jets do have some talented players, and much of that is due to former GM Joe Douglas hitting on some key players in the NFL Draft. One of them, Garrett Wilson, a stud wide receiver, was due for a contract extension, and Darren Mougey was able to get that done recently.

Former Broncos executive got a long-term deal done with one of his key players

Wilson, a great wide receiver who would have been a perfect fit on the Broncos had he gotten traded, signed a massive extension with New York:

ESPN sources: Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed. It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three… pic.twitter.com/eGynmv7JwN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2025

The extension itself is worth $32.5 million per year, and while that may seem like a massive number, this is what someone like Wilson is worth - he's produced at a high level despite subpar QB play, and that might not change in 2025, as New York is expected to start Justin Fields at quarterback, and Fields is a below-average passer.

It really shows some serious dedication and commitment to the franchise that Garrett Wilson would sign this deal and not be adamant about being shipped to a new team. Had Wilson been put on the trade block, the Denver Broncos certainly would have had interest. Wilson is a legitimate "Z" wide receiver who can separate with his quickness and route-running, and the Broncos just do not have that type of player on the roster right now.

Former Broncos executive Darren Mougey has a major contract extension done with his new team.