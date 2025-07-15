Jets just made the Broncos look like geniuses with Sauce Gardner contract

The thing about paying market value for a player is that the market is always changing...in favor of the players. The salary cap is constantly on the rise, which means teams want to lock up their long-term fixtures as early as they possibly can, at least in an ideal world.

The Denver Broncos took this approach with star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who signed a massive contract extension before winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain was the first draft pick made by Broncos GM George Paton, and has become one of the truly elite players in the NFL regardless of position.

Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million deal with the Broncos last year with $77.5 million in guaranteed money. His deal was historic, at the time, but multiple teams around the NFL have already topped it with what they're paying their top corners.

And the Broncos now look like they're getting a bargain.

The New York Jets just signed Sauce Gardner to a massive contract extension, making George Paton and the Broncos look like geniuses for getting Surtain locked up when they did.

Sauce Gardner contract makes Pat Surtain deal look like a steal for Broncos

Gardner's new deal with the Jets is a four-year deal worth a whopping $120.4 million in total money and $85.45 million in guaranteed cash.

10 months after signing record cornerback deal, Broncos' Pat Surtain II is now 5th-highest paid CB:



Sauce $30.1M per

Stingley $30m

Horn $25m

Ramsey $24.1m

Surtain is now shockingly the 5th-highest-paid cornerback in the league, and the ink is basically still drying on the deal that he signed.

Considering the hardware he just took home as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 1st-team All-Pro, and Pro Bowl selection (3rd straight year), it's safe to say the Broncos are getting one of the best bargains in the league.

It pays to get out ahead of the NFL market value.

The Broncos and Surtain will likely revisit his deal in a couple of years to get cap hits down, give him more guaranteed money, and make sure he's properly taken care of as the highest-paid corner in the league, but this is the way things go in the NFL.

Last year's record-setting contract is this year's biggest bargain.

And make no mistake, the Broncos were being proactive here as opposed to just lucking into something like this. Surtain was supposed to be playing this season on his 5th-year rookie contract option, a club option. The Broncos opted to pass on that option and just give Surtain a massive extension instead.

There is danger in paying guys before you know whether or not they're going to be core pieces of your roster, but that's never been a question mark for Surtain. He embodies everything you want in a star player from his work habits to his consistency and availability.

And now, the Broncos look like geniuses thanks to the Jets.