Broncos' game-by-game predictions before the bye week in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos are about to embark on a huge season in 2025. Let's predict their record before the bye week. Denver started out 0-2 in the 2024 NFL Season but did manage to win 10 of their final 15 games.

And even in 2023, Denver limped out to a 1-5 start but did finish the season with eight wins. If the Broncos can shed this slow-start trend, this team could stack a ton of wins in 2025. Well, they do have manageable schedule in 2025.

It's shaping up to be a great year for the franchise. Let's get into some predictions here and predict the team's record before the bye week in the 2025 season.

Predicting the Denver Broncos' record at the bye week in the 2025 season

Week 1 - vs. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans should be starting rookie QB Cam Ward in this Week 1 contest, and for the most part, a rookie making his first start in the NFL is usually always a bad time. The Broncos also have the best pass rush in the NFL, so this should be an easier win for the Broncos

(1-0)

Week 2 - @ Indianapolis Colts

Playing in Indianapolis in Week 2, the Broncos face a talented Colts team with no answer at quarterback. While Indy did give Denver fits late in the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos are a more solidified team here and should cruise to victory.

(2-0)

Week 3 - @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos surely aren't going to get swept by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, right? Well, playing in their house is going to be tough given that this team is on the right track, and I don't really envision Denver sweeping LA. The Broncos lose their first game of the season

(2-1)

Week 4 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Broncos were in Cincinnati late in the season but now get to host the Bengals in another huge early-season test. Denver has the better roster and could see the QB gap between Bo Nix and Joe Burrow close. The Broncos take care of business.

(3-1)

Week 5 - @ Philadelphia Eagles

This is going to be an extremely tough game, but the Broncos will get to tee-off on a QB in Jalen Hurts who does hold onto the ball for too long and takes more sacks than you think. Furthermore, the Eagles will again have a new offensive coordinator, so it could be a tough day at the office for Philly's offense in this early-season showdown. Denver wins a shocker.

(4-1)

Week 6 - vs. New York Jets

The Broncos play an international game against the New York Jets and has essentially lost an away game, as this game was technically supposed to be a home game for the Jets, who hired former Broncos' executive Darren Mougey to be their GM. They also hired former Sean Payton assistant Aaron Glenn to be their head coach. While the Jets could be a team who slides into that 'trap game' tier, the Broncos aren't going to slip-up here and will win five of their first six games.

(5-1)

Week 7 - vs. New York Giants

Could the Denver Broncos drop a trap game against the New York Giants? As much as we would all love to see the Broncos beatdown on Russell Wilson and New York, this could be shaping up to be the most logical 'bad loss' of the 2025 NFL Season for the Denver Broncos.

(5-2)

Week 8 - vs. Dallas Cowboys

Denver has two home games in a row following their international game against the Jets. The Dallas Cowboys are a top-heavy roster with questions along the defensive line and perhaps even at running back. While Dak Precott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens could do some damage, the Broncos have the secondary talent to shut them down. Denver should bounce back and win this one.

(6-2)

Week 9 - @ Houston Texans

With three games remaining until the bye week, you'd love to see the Broncos win at least two of them. Houston and Denver played each other back in 2023 when Russell Wilson was still in town, and a huge advantage Denver has on-field in this game is their DL going up against a shaky Texans' offensive line. However, Houston's defense is flooded with talent, so I could see this being a back-and-forth affair

Houston wins on a last-second field goal.

(6-3)

Week 10 - vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos could see a much better Las Vegas Raiders' team led by Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, but the Raiders are not particularly close to competing with the rest of the teams in the AFC West, as Denver's roster is going to overwhelm Vegas. Denver defends their home turf and ends up winning seven of their first 10 games.

(7-3)

Week 11 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos will have to win one of their games against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Season if they hope to compete for the division title and win it for the first time since 2015. Denver did beat the Chiefs at home the last two times they have played - and yes, the Chiefs did rest their starters, but a win is a win.

Denver's roster is absolutely on par with or better than KC's at this point, so the Broncos can steal a game from their hated rival before the bye week, entering their break with a stellar (8-3).

(8-3)