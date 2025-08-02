Broncos' next move after extending Zach Allen is painfully obvious

On Saturday morning, news broke that the Denver Broncos got another extension done and in the books, and this time, Zach Allen gets paid. The Broncos are having an offseason to remember, as they have extended both Courtland Sutton and Allen in the last week.

This also comes after a ton of high-end free agency moves, and if you didn't believe in the Broncos then, you should be believing in them now.

This team is clearly in an all-in mode and are wanting to make a push in 2025 and beyond. Zach Allen led the entire NFL with 40 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season and is one of the best defensive ends in the NFL. He's now signed his second contract with the Denver Broncos and third in the NFL including his rookie deal.

Denver Broncos paid Zach Allen, and it's now time to pay Nik Bonitto

The Denver Broncos now must turn their attention to an extension for Nik Bonitto, their other stud pass rusher. The Broncos have gotten to work recently in keeping some of their key DL pieces around. Both DJ Jones and Jonathon Cooper recently got news, and now Allen is locked up.

Another deal in Denver: Broncos are signing All-Pro DL Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million deal that includes $69.5 million guaranteed, per ESPN sources.



Allen was entering the last year of his deal, but no longer. pic.twitter.com/XTzKmLqp0G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2025

The last remaining major extension for Denver to get done is Bonitto's. Bonitto had 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season. He also added two defensive touchdowns and really broke out in a major way for Denver last year.

The Broncos could still look to pay John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, but those deals would not come close to what we have seen them get done over the last week. The Broncos' front office clearly is not messing around, as this entire organization is cooking with grease and have put the entire league on notice.