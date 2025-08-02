Brand-new Broncos' player is already making a massive difference in camp

The Denver Broncos' culture has to be among the best in the NFL, as some of the new players are making an early impact.

The Broncos embarked on this offseason looking to make calculated but aggressive moves in what is very clearly an all-in push for the Super Bowl. This team won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season and shocked the NFL world, so it was only right to get even more serious this offseason.

One of their key offseason additions did not come until quite late in the free agency period, as they signed JK Dobbins in the middle of June. Dobbins joins RJ Harvey in the remade Denver Broncos' backfield, and while Dobbins has only been here for about a month, he's making an early impact.

JK Dobbins is already emerging as a vocal leader on the Denver Broncos

JK Dobbins was emerging as a vocal leader in Friday's training camp practice:

Day 9 of #Broncos training camp thoughts…



-back in pads for the 4th time out of the last 5 days

-BRUTAL day for the 2nd team offense…counted at least 7 pre-snap penalties, fumbled snap and INT

-Bo Nix threw his 1st INT of camp to Hufanga who jumped in front of a short pass… — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) August 1, 2025

This is just flat-out amazing to see. JK Dobbins is not only turning into a vocal leader, but it's cool to see that the new players do feel empowered to take on that kind of role. Dobbins was not brought back by the Chargers after a very solid rushing season in 2024.

LA decided to replace Dobbins with Najee Harris in free agency and Omarion Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is a legitimate chance that Dobbins is better than both of those players, which is flat-out hilarious. He's still just 26 years old and could have a ton of great football ahead of him.

JK Dobbins has dealt with a ton of injuries during his career, so perhaps he also feels empowered as a leader because of the injuries he's gone through. No matter how you slice it, JK Dobbins turning into a vocal leader is really awesome to see.