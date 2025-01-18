Denver Broncos urged to sign unexpected free agent in the 2025 offseason

The Denver Broncos have needs on both sides of the ball, but this free agent addition could be a bit unexpected. If you asked a typical Broncos' fan, they'd probably tell you that the team's biggest needs are at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. Bo Nix and the offense really took center stage in the 2024 NFL Season.

The rookie QB managed to throw for 29 touchdown passes on 12 interceptions. And from Week 3 on, Nix threw all 29 touchdown passes against just eight picks. It's clear that the Broncos do need multiple playmakers on offense - they were working with house money this season.

Defensively, the team was among the best in the NFL. They led the league in sacks and aside from a late-season regression, the unit was a top-5 one in the league. Well, if you look closely at the team's needs on that side of the ball, you'll see that both Cody Barton and Justin Strnad are free agents in 2025.

And when you couple that with Alex Singleton getting older and coming off of a torn ACL, the inside linebacker position is one where the Broncos could add to.

The Denver Broncos are urged to sign ILB Jamien Sherwood in the 2025 NFL free agency period:

"Even though the Broncos rank second in defensive EPA per play and first in success rate, Denver will want to upgrade its linebacker group (in addition to getting Bo Nix better weaponry). Starters Cody Barton and Justin Strnad will both be free agents, and neither recorded a PFF overall grade higher than 66.1 in 2024.

Sherwood is one of the better free agents who isn’t getting sufficient buzz. Only 24, he broke out with the Jets in 2024 to the tune of a 73.8 PFF overall grade and a 77.1 PFF run-defense grade. He could improve his tackling (10.7% missed tackle rate) but was also solid in coverage, posting a 66.2 PFF coverage grade. Sherwood could be another long-term defensive cornerstone next to Pat Surtain II and behind a deep defensive line." PFF

Jamien Sherwood spent the first four years of his career with the New York Jets and reallly came on in 2024. He was a full-time starter in 2024 and racked up three passes defended, two sacks, 158 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two QB hits.

While PFF indicates Sherwood was fine in coverage, Pro Football Reference notes that he allowed a 107 passer rating while in coverage this year. The reality is probably somewhere in the middle. Sherwood just turned 25 years old, so this could be a player ready to hit his prime in 2025 and beyond.

I would expect the Denver Broncos to bring in multiple new bodies at ILB. The free agent class seems solid, as another top FA inside linebacker is Ernest Jones IV. If Denver wanted to, they could totally revamp the ILB position in free agency; Justin Strnad might be willing to return on a new deal, as he is excellent on special teams.

In that case, Cody Barton and Alex Singleton would both probably not be brought back in 2025. Denver has been missing an enforcer in the middle of their defense for quite some time. Given Sherwood's production in 2024 and the fact that he's still got youth on his side, this could be a fun signing for the Denver Broncos.

With Bo Nix on his rookie deal and the Broncos having a stud, cost-controlled QB, Denver should look to improve at every single position with this brand-new window opening.